England wing Jonny May tests positive for Covid after arriving in Australia

England have suffered a setback upon arriving in Australia for their three-Test tour after wing Jonny May tested positive for Covid.
May will spend seven days in self-isolation as required by government regulations, placing his involvement in the opening Test in Perth on Saturday week in major doubt.
England reported that no other player had returned positive tests.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.