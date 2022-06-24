Search

25 Jun 2022

Ben Proud wins Great Britain’s first gold of World Aquatics Championships

Ben Proud wins Great Britain’s first gold of World Aquatics Championships

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jun 2022 12:25 AM

Ben Proud spoke of his “really special” moment after ending Great Britain’s wait for gold at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Proud claimed the 50m freestyle title in 21.32 seconds, ahead of Michael Andrew (21.41) of the United States and France’s Maxime Grousset (21.57).

“To come top of the podium, it’s really special,” said Proud, 27, who had carried the tag of race favourite following Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel’s withdrawal from the competition.

“If you said at the start of the week I was going to win this, I wouldn’t have believed you. I’m thrilled.”

Fellow Briton Lewis Burras finished seventh as Proud again showed his liking for swimming in Budapest.

Proud had pulled off a shock 50m butterfly win at the World Championships in the same pool five years ago.

He said: “Budapest is a beautiful place, great fans and (I am) really chuffed.

“This is a medal for everyone back at home. Everyone who has got me past the last 12 months – I just have to say thank you to everyone.

“It was a great race and great field; really happy with that.”

American Katie Ledecky won her fifth consecutive 800m freestyle world title.

Ledecky’s time of eight minutes 8.04 seconds was four seconds faster than her gold medal time at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year and the fifth fastest of all time.

“It’s always hard, you want it to hurt, especially at the end of the week,” said Ledecky, who now has a tally of 22 medals across five World Championships since 2013 after her fourth Budapest gold.

“I’m really happy with that result and really excited for the future.”

Ledecky had already won two individual gold medals this week in both the 400m and 1500m freestyle, plus a team title with the USA in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Australia set a new world record of three minutes 19.38 seconds in the final of the mixed 4x100m freestyle. Great Britain finished fourth, just over three seconds back.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom took the women’s 50m butterfly gold medal for the fourth time in a row, while Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak delighted the home crowd by wining the men’s 100m butterfly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media