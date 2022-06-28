Search

28 Jun 2022

England aware of being in ‘vulnerable’ stage against Australia – Matt Proudfoot

28 Jun 2022 10:25 AM

Matt Proudfoot insists England have drawn on rugby league’s State of Origin series to highlight their own vulnerability despite heading into Saturday’s first Test against Australia in a position of dominance.

Eddie Jones has won all eight matches against the Wallabies since becoming England head coach at the end of 2015, compiling an extraordinary record against the team he guided from 2001 to 2005.

On Sunday Jones’ entire touring party were present at the Optus Stadium – the setting for this weekend’s opener – to watch New South Wales level their series against Queensland with an emphatic 44-12 victory.

Proudfoot, England’s forwards coach, believes Australia will be spurred on by their lack of success in the fixture.

“It gives you a certain amount of vulnerability because you know the opposition is itching for your scalp,” Proudfoot said. “You’re vulnerable at stages like this.

“We went to the State of Origin on Sunday night. Queensland did really well, unexpectedly, in the first game. In the second game, it turned over.

“So when you win, you’re vulnerable because your opposition is obviously hurting and wanting to come back.

“A large contingent of the Wallabies team comes from the Brumbies and the way they have have played at Super Rugby has been a big step forward.

“They’ve been really competitive and that will be the mood in the Australian camp.

“There’s the cultural application from eastern Australians, how passionate they are about sport. I think that filters through all Australian sports.

“I grew up watching Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson bowling on the WACA as a South African.

“That’s evident in all Australian sport. And to sit there at the ground watching the State of Origin – I think that’s what the players took from it, how intense it was.”

