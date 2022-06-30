Search

30 Jun 2022

Australia coach sees age as no obstacle for 33-year-old debutant Cadeyrn Neville

Australia coach sees age as no obstacle for 33-year-old debutant Cadeyrn Neville

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 8:25 AM

Australia debutant Cadeyrn Neville has been acclaimed as a standard bearer to determined veterans who still have their hearts set on playing at the highest level.

At 33 years and 235 days, Neville becomes the third oldest Wallaby to make his Test bow after being picked in the second row for Saturday’s collision with England at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Picked in training squads since 2012 by four different Australia coaches without ever winning a cap, he has now been rewarded for an impressive season at the ACT Brumbies in which his set piece expertise and work rate have shone out.

A rich sporting career began in rugby league and he also represented his country at rowing in the Youth Olympics before settling in union, with a spell in Japan interrupting his time in Super Rugby.

“Cadeyrn got called into a Wallabies squad at the time when Michael Hooper made his debut, so that tells you something. Hoops has had 118 caps since then,” head coach Dave Rennie said.

“He’s an ex-rower and that’s why he’s got such a massive engine. He played a bit of league at one stage. He’s a big man so you would have noticed him out there.

“He’s had injuries, he’s spent a bit of time overseas and he’s come back for a final dig. He’s a big man and a good athlete.

“He’s a great story for the guys out there who might have thought the dream had passed them. From a perseverance point of view it’s a great story.”

Hooker David Porecki is the second new face in Australia’s starting XV and although younger at 29-years-old, he has also been making waves in the latter stages of his career.

Spells at Saracens and London Irish have left Porecki with a clear understanding of how England like to play.

“You get an insight into their set piece and into their mentality and what their foundations are built on,” Porecki said.

“It is old-school, traditional rugby that they have modernised, but their foundations stay the same.

“It revolves around a strong set piece, kicking game, territory, exactly what we are expecting when we face them on Saturday. They build their game around that.”

Quade Cooper partners Nic White at half-back after James O’Connor was ruled out of contention for the number 10 jersey, but the latter should figure in the second Test in Brisbane.

“James isn’t quite sharp enough yet. He missed a big chunk of the second half of the year because of two different injuries,” added Rennie.

“While he’s back fit and available, he just lacks a bit of sharpness. Quade brings a calmness, massive experience and has trained very well.”

Australia team to play England on Saturday: T Banks; A Kellaway, L Ikitau, S Kerevi, M Koroibete; Q Cooper, N White; A Bell, D Porecki, A Ala’alatoa, D Swain, C Neville, R Leota, M Hooper (capt), R Valetini. Replacements: F Fainga’a, S Sio, J Slipper, M Philip, P Samu, J Gordon, N Lolesio, J Petaia.
.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media