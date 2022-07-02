Search

02 Jul 2022

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black watch Wimbledon action from royal box

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black watch Wimbledon action from royal box

02 Jul 2022 5:55 PM

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black were among the famous faces attending Wimbledon on day six of the tournament.

The couple were pictured arriving at the All England Club in west London on Saturday before taking their seats in the royal box.

Olympic diving champion Daley wore a bright yellow suit which he paired with a pink tie, while Black, who is a scriptwriter whose credits include Milk and Under The Banner Of Heaven, opted for a pale blue suit with a matching patterned tie.

The pair have been married for five years and share a son.

Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour was also among the attendees at Wimbledon.

She was pictured wearing a low-key leather jacket and her trademark large, black sunglasses.

Dame Anna is a long-standing fan of the sport and is close friends with Venus and Serena Williams, and has helped style stars such as Roger Federer.

Elsewhere England football manager Gareth Southgate stood to wave to fans from the royal box, while Paralympian Kadeena Cox also made an appearance.

Four-time gold medal winner Cox appeared on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! last year and was second to be voted off.

News

