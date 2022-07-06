Beckham at Wimbledon and Bottas’ long-lost brother – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 6.
Mason Mount, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney sent the Lionesses their best wishes.
Rio Ferdinand was excited about Euro 2022.
Raheem Sterling discussed grassroots football with the prime minister of Jamaica.
Mo Salah and Jack Grealish looked in great shape.
BVB got their man.
Leeds raided another of Jesse Marsch’s old clubs.
Tyler Adams picked up the Yorkshire lingo quickly.
The celebs checked into SW19.
England sill received plaudits for their record run-chase at Edgbaston.
Pat Cummins was at one with nature.
Valtteri Bottas pondered whether UK Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder might be his long-lost brother.
Jake Paul’s fight with Tommy Fury seemed to be off again.
Fight Night drew closer.
Conor McGregor was in the ring.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.