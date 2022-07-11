The sporting weekend in pictures

Novak Djokovic celebrated his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st grand slam crown overall with victory over Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final, while there was a first major success for Elena Rybakina in the women’s singles.
There were impressive wins for all the home nations in the second Tests of their rugby union tours, while Jos Buttler earned his first win as England’s full-time white-ball captain, even as his side lost their Twenty20 series 2-1 to India.
France fired a warning to their Euro 2022 rivals with a 5-1 thrashing of Italy in their Group D opener, while Charles Leclerc took victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.
