Raheem Sterling enjoying LA – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 14.
Raheem Sterling was stateside after completing Chelsea switch.
Newcastle got on their bikes to channel fan favourite Shola Ameobi.
Pep Guardiola was reunited with Kyle Walker.
Marcus Rashford was working hard in Australia…
…while team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo worked out elsewhere.
Caroline Weir was getting settled in her new home.
Sir Mo Farah was overwhelmed by the reaction to his documentary.
New runabout Emma?
The Norries were heading home.
Thought of the day from Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Henrik Stenson had a decent view.
English cricket was celebrating an anniversary.
The Warners were dancing.
The Bells were relaxing.
Lando Norris was rocking some cute socks.
Chris Froome enjoyed his day on Alpe d’Huez.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.