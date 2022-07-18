The sporting weekend in pictures

Cameron Smith produced a superb final round to win the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews after finishing one shot ahead of America’s Cameron Young and two clear of third-placed Rory McIlroy.
Ireland sealed a historic Test series victory in Wellington after back-to-back wins against the All Blacks and England also won their series Down Under after a 21-17 victory against Australia in Sydney.
At Euro 2022, unbeaten England marched into the last eight after a 5-0 group win against Northern Ireland, while Dina Asher-Smith is leading Great Britain’s athletes in the hunt for glory at the World Championships in Oregon.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at an action-packed sporting weekend in pictures.
