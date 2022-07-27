Search

27 Jul 2022

The Hundred is ‘great for women’s cricket’ says Hollie Armitage

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 10:25 AM

The Hundred has expedited the development of England’s young Commonwealth Games cricket stars, believes new Northern Superchargers captain Hollie Armitage.

Friday will mark the debut of women’s cricket in the Games, with Lisa Keightley’s Twenty20 squad boasting a number of names who played their way to standout status in last summer’s inaugural 100-ball experiment.

Birmingham Phoenix’s 20-year-old fast bowler Issy Wong and 17-year-old Oval Invincibles breakout talent Alice Capsey are among those who could help lead England to Birmingham gold before the women’s Hundred begins on August 11.

“It’s great for women’s cricket,” Armitage told PA news agency. “Being able to play in all these different competitions and the girls really excelling in the game is really exciting, and that’s also coming from the domestic path too.

“You’re looking at the England squad at the minute and there’s lots of debutants, and I think that’s really exciting.”

Australia will take on India in Friday’s opener before England begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Yorkshire captain Armitage, meanwhile, will be watching closely as she prepares to lead Superchargers, who saw last season’s skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill defect to defending champions Invincibles.

Many of the 30-year-old’s generation grew up unsure if a career in women’s cricket was even possible. The Hundred, she has observed, is already changing the game for the next generation.

Armitage added: “There’s lots of opportunity. There’s lots of eyes on the Hundred from all different countries, hence why there will be people that perform in the Hundred that end up getting picked up to go and play in the Big Bash and other franchise competitions.

“That’s very exciting for the game and for the individuals that do get the opportunity to be able to put on some big performances.”

