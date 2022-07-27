Dina Asher-Smith pulls out of Commonwealth Games with ‘light hamstring strain’

Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the England team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a hamstring injury.

Asher-Smith, who pulled up midway through the women’s 4×100 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, announced her decision on Instagram.

Asher-Smith wrote: “Thankfully I’ve only got a light hamstring strain after pulling up in the 4×1 a few days ago. No major issue and nothing to worry about.

Dina Asher-Smith has been forced to withdraw from the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to a hamstring injury. We want to wish @dinaashersmith all the best in her recovery! You'll always be #PartofthePride — Team England (@TeamEngland) July 27, 2022

“But due to the short turnaround between the end of the Worlds and the start of the Commonwealth Games in a few days’ time I’m going to have to withdraw.”

Asher-Smith had broken her British record to finish fourth in the 100m final and won a bronze medal in the 200m before suffering her relay setback.

She pulled up sharply midway through the third leg but still managed to hand the baton to team-mate Daryll Neita, to led the team to a sixth-place finish.

Asher-Smith had intended to race in the 100m and 4x100m relay in Birmingham, but her diagnosis now also casts serious doubt over her participation at next month’s European Championships.

Asher-Smith added: “I was so excited to race in front of a home crowd and all the British fans. It’s going to be such an amazing competition and I know Team England will do you all proud.

“I’m looking forward to representing you all throughout the rest of the summer and wishing the best of luck to all my team-mates.”