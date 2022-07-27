Search

27 Jul 2022

Liz Hurley and Nigel Havers among Wednesday’s Goodwood racegoers

27 Jul 2022

Liz Hurley and Nigel Havers were among the famous faces enjoying themselves at Goodwood Racecourse on Wednesday afternoon.

British actress and model Hurley, 57, was accompanied by her friend and so-called ‘Racing Poet’ Henry Birtles as she arrived at day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2022 at Goodwood Racecourse in Chichester.

Dressed in a bright flowery dress accessorised with a purple fascinator and large sunglasses, Hurley appeared to get stuck into the action and was seen clapping and cheering as she watched the races.

Actor Havers, 70, was also in attendance, wearing a dark blue suit and a blue shirt. He was interviewed by model and television presenter Rosie Tapner as he enjoyed watching the races unfold.

Havers is best known for his role as Lord Andrew Lindsay in the 1981 British film Chariots of Fire and for playing Lewis Archer in ITV’s Coronation Street until 2019.

The Qatar Goodwood Festival 2022 runs from July 26 to July 30 at Goodwood Racecourse.

