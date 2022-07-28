Search

29 Jul 2022

Malala: Games are reminder that every child deserves chance to reach potential

Malala: Games are reminder that every child deserves chance to reach potential

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 12:15 AM

Malala Yousafzai said the young athletes competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games were a reminder that “every child deserves the chance to reach her full potential and pursue her wildest dreams”.

In a short but powerful message at the event’s opening ceremony, the activist and author said competitors represented millions of children and “our shared hope for the future”.

The 25 year-old Nobel Prize laureate, who was treated at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth hospital in 2012 after she was shot in the head by the Taliban aged 15, paid tribute to those who had helped and supported her family.

“When I first came to this city, I had never heard its name but I would come to understand it through the doctors and nurses at the Queen Elizabeth hospital,” she said.

“Through the teachers who inspired me at school, helped my mother to learn English and taught my little brothers to drive.

“To the library of Birmingham, through the friends I have made, from my best friend Ellen, a life-long Brummy – to the families that have come here from Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Pakistan and beyond.”

She continued: “Tonight teams from 72 countries and territories join the people of Birmingham to celebrate friendship across borders.

“The young athletes who will compete over the next few weeks represent millions of girls and boys across the commonwealth – our shared hope for the future.

“A future where every child can go to school, where women are free to participate in society, where families can live in peace and in dignity.

“Over the next two weeks when we watch the incredible athletes of the commonwealth games, remember that every child deserves the chance to reach her full potential and pursue her wildest dreams.

“And now, it is my honour to say welcome to Birmingham.”

Following her recovery from the traumatic shooting, Ms Yousafzai became a prominent activist for the right to education, and started her charity the Malala fund.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media