Search

01 Aug 2022

Jamie Chestney hails ‘best moment’ of career after Team England claim bowls gold

Jamie Chestney hails ‘best moment’ of career after Team England claim bowls gold

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 6:55 PM

Team England bowls gold medallist Jamie Chestney hailed the “best moment” of his career after he helped his side to victory over Australia in the men’s triples gold medal match at Victoria Park.

The English trio of Louis Ridout, Nick Brett and Chestney took a convincing 12-1 lead in the tie after the ninth end as they looked to cruise to the top of the podium.

However, the Australian fightback was imminent and by the end of the 16th, Australia had remarkably drawn level to set up a grandstand finish.

But, against all momentum, England struck the front in the penultimate end before sealing victory with a point in the final end.

After the victory, Chestney said: “I stayed positive, I just didn’t feel like we’d dropped off that much.

“Australia started playing a lot better second half but we didn’t lose our heads and hoped a chance would come, luckily it did on the 17th end.”

England men had never tasted gold medal success in the triples and it is the first time they have claimed a medal in this format at the Commonwealth Games since 2010 when Graham Shadwell, Mark Bantock and Robert Newman brought home bronze from Delhi.

Chestney added: “I’m absolutely over the moon, I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet. Pretty emotional, up and down, to get over the line – there’s no feeling like it, the best moment of my career.

“I just saw my daughter Eliza as well which brought a tear to my eye. To have their support, it’s fantastic.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media