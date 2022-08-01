Jamie Chestney hails ‘best moment’ of career after Team England claim bowls gold

Team England bowls gold medallist Jamie Chestney hailed the “best moment” of his career after he helped his side to victory over Australia in the men’s triples gold medal match at Victoria Park.

The English trio of Louis Ridout, Nick Brett and Chestney took a convincing 12-1 lead in the tie after the ninth end as they looked to cruise to the top of the podium.

However, the Australian fightback was imminent and by the end of the 16th, Australia had remarkably drawn level to set up a grandstand finish.

But, against all momentum, England struck the front in the penultimate end before sealing victory with a point in the final end.

After the victory, Chestney said: “I stayed positive, I just didn’t feel like we’d dropped off that much.

“Australia started playing a lot better second half but we didn’t lose our heads and hoped a chance would come, luckily it did on the 17th end.”

England men had never tasted gold medal success in the triples and it is the first time they have claimed a medal in this format at the Commonwealth Games since 2010 when Graham Shadwell, Mark Bantock and Robert Newman brought home bronze from Delhi.

Chestney added: “I’m absolutely over the moon, I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet. Pretty emotional, up and down, to get over the line – there’s no feeling like it, the best moment of my career.

“I just saw my daughter Eliza as well which brought a tear to my eye. To have their support, it’s fantastic.”