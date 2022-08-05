Search

06 Aug 2022

Adam Gemili seeking happiness at home to rediscover ‘the old Adam’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 11:25 PM

Weary Adam Gemili admits he must find happiness again after crashing out of the 200m at the Commonwealth Games.

The sprinter failed to make Saturday’s final after only running 20.97 seconds to come fourth in his semi-final on Friday.

It is the latest disappointment for Gemili, having been knocked out of the heats at the World Championships in Eugene last month.

Then, he initially blamed the media spotlight on his controversial ex-coach Rana Reider, who is being investigated by the US Centre for SafeSport after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, for impacting his form and mindset.

The 28-year-old, who has been based in Florida, split from Reider just days before the Games in Birmingham and knows he needs a change.

“I know there have been issues with me this year, it has affected me,” said Gemili, who still may run in Saturday’s 4x100m relay heats. “Physically I’m OK but there has been a lot which has affected my training and the mental side for me.

“That’s something which has been new this season and I’ve really struggled to get that right. I didn’t know how much of a difference it does really make. It’s for me to come home and find some happiness again.

“It’s a tough question (how to find happiness), start by spending a lot more time at home. I’ve been away from home since I was 19 years old.

“I am 28 now and I haven’t spent a lot of time with people around me. Maybe one or two months a year.

“I need to start with surrounding myself with people I love and who love me. Hopefully that happiness does come and you see the old Adam bounding down the track next season. Fingers crossed.”

European champion Zharnel Hughes did qualify for the final, winning his semi in 20.32 seconds.

He said: “I was wondering where is everyone else? Because I thought they were pretty close to me. I executed a good race.

“I need to allow myself to not get caught up in my thoughts and trust myself, listen to my coach and trust my team back there and I’ll be fine.”

In the women’s semi-final Elaine Thompson-Herah cruised through to win in 22.63 seconds.

Matt Hudson-Smith, aiming to build on his bronze medal in Eugene, won his 400m semi-final in 45.77 seconds to seal his spot in Sunday’s final.

England’s Lizzie Bird also took silver in the 3,000m steeplechase and Naomi Metzger clinched triple jump bronze after a personal best of 14.37m.

Meanwhile, Laura Muir is eyeing an elusive Commonwealth Games medal after reaching her second final.

The Scot finished fifth in her 1500m heat on Friday morning to reach Sunday’s final at the Alexander Stadium.

She ran four minutes 14.11 seconds as she paced herself in the morning session in Birmingham, having also made it to Saturday’s 800m final.

A Commonwealth Games medal is the only one missing from Muir’s collection after she finished 11th in the 1500m – having been clipped – in 2014 and skipped the Gold Coast four years ago to focus on her vet exams.

“This is the last one. If I can get not just one but two it would be very special,” she said.

Scotland team-mate Jemma Reekie also qualified along with England’s Katie Snowden and Melissa Courtney-Bryant.

England’s Cindy Sember ran 12.67 seconds to win her 100m hurdles heat, while in the long jump, Jazmin Sawyers (6.80m), Lorraine Ugen (6.79m) and Abigail Irozuru (6.59m) all reached the final.

