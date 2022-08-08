Fred Sirieix celebrates another gold for his daughter – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 8.
Liam Gallagher made an early prediction.
Rio Ferdinand was already taking some stick.
Robbie Fowler enjoyed a new book.
Bournemouth got their man.
Geraint Thomas reflected on the men’s road race.
TV star Fred Sirieix celebrated another gold medal for daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.
Medal selfie.
Hockey star Hannah Martin was proud.
Lewis Hamilton celebrated being a cover star.
