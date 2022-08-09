Werner calls time on Blues career as Onana checks in – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 9.
Timo Werner said goodbye to the Chelsea fans.
Onana. That’s his name!
Alan Shearer reminisced.
Virat Kohli congratulated India’s Commonwealth Games team.
Kate Cross reflected on the Commonwealth Games.
Tyson Fury pounded the pavements.
Amir Khan wished Alexander Usyk well.
Serena gave a nod to the future.
Nick Kyrgios was living the high life.
Thunder Bolt not messing around.
Lee Westwood was on the course with some familiar faces.
Ian Poulter enjoyed the magnificent Marquess course.
A birthday in the Warburton household.
Charles Leclerc posed for GQ.
