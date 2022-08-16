Search

16 Aug 2022

Zaha enjoys, Joshua prepares and McColgan reflects – Tuesday’s sporting social

Zaha enjoys, Joshua prepares and McColgan reflects – Tuesday’s sporting social

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 7:21 PM

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 16.

Football

Wilfried Zaha enjoyed his night in Liverpool.

And got some big praise from an old team-mate.

James Milner was up for the fight.

Reece James was hungrier than ever.

Lionel Messi and his wife ate out.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was getting ready to go in Saudi Arabia.

Athletics

Scenes in Munich.

Tennis

Classy from Stan Wawrinka.

Holger Rune reflected on his loss to Britain’s number one.

Coco Gauff responded to Billie Jean King’s congratulations.

Golf

Ian Poulter was reunited with his clubs.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles and her sister took in the NFL pre-season.

Jessica Gadirova won gold.

Basketball

Like father, like son.

Swimming

Working lunch for Sharron Davies.

Rowing

Life’s a beach for Helen Glover

Formula One

Mercedes having fun on their summer break.

Back on the bike for George Russell.

Williams turned the clock back 30 years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media