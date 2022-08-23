Bolt’s trademark pose and Scott retires – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 23.
Jill Scott hung up her boots.
Christian Eriksen and Harry Maguire reflected on Monday night.
Fair to say Gary Neville enjoyed his evening.
Motivational words from Patrice Evra.
Jamie Carragher set the record straight.
Jude Bellingham wanted an autograph.
Alessia Russo enjoyed her homecoming.
Erling Haaland soaked up the sun.
A proud moment for Jermain Defoe.
Chloe Kelly thanked Ellen White.
John Terry was impressed with Graham Potter.
Usain Bolt’s trademark pose.
An early start for Dame Laura Kenny.
Justin Rose had a fun day Stateside with his mates.
Tyrrell Hatton geared up for his favourite event of the year.
Kane Williamson hit the Big Apple.
F1 looked back on record-breaking success by Michael Schumacher ahead of this weekend’s race.
Like father like son…
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.