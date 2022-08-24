Fury sets deadline and Kerber announces pregnancy – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 24.
Lucy Bronze and Wayne Rooney paid tribute to Ellen White and Jill Scott after their retirements.
Arsenal marked Michael Thomas’ birthday by recalling his famous 1989 title-winning goal.
Harry Kane felt proud.
A decade in Blue for Cesar Azpilicueta.
Gary Neville pitched in for Ukraine.
Ruben Dias was kitted out for the new season.
Angelique Kerber shared her good news.
As did Petra Kvitova.
Daniel Ricciardo shared some “bittersweet” news.
Team-mate Lando Norris wished the ‘Honey Badger’ all the best.
Max Verstappen was back on track.
Kevin Pietersen enjoyed time with family and friends.
Tyson Fury set a deadline.
Wladimir Klitschko marked Ukraine’s Independence Day.
Sir Chris Hoy paid tribute to Rab Wardell.
How time flies.
Don’t let the scenery fool you…
Ian Poulter started his day right.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.