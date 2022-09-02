Search

02 Sept 2022

On this day in 2013: Mesut Ozil completes move to Arsenal from Real Madrid

Arsenal completed the signing of Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid for £42.3million on this day in 2013.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger had seen moves for Gonzalo Higuain, Luis Suarez and Yohan Cabaye all fail to come off, but he finally landed a big-name signing following the free transfers of Yaya Sanogo and Mathieu Flamini and a loan move for Palermo goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano.

Wenger was confident the switch of Wales international Gareth Bale to Real Madrid would set in place a “domino” effect, and thus allow the likes of Ozil to come on to the market as the clock ticked down towards the end of the transfer deadline window.

Ozil, who became second most expensive player in Premier League history and Arsenal’s then record signing, said: “I am thrilled to be joining a club of the stature of Arsenal and I am looking forward to playing in the Premier League.

“It will be great for my own personal development as a player, and I am particularly looking forward to working with Arsene Wenger.

“From our negotiations, it is clear the club has huge ambition, and I look forward to being part of an exciting future.”

After capturing Ozil, Wenger told Arsenal’s official website: “He is a great player with proven quality at both club and international level.

“We have watched and admired him for some time, as he has all the attributes I look for in an Arsenal player.

“Mesut is a top quality footballer who will be a fantastic addition to our talented squad.”

Third-generation Turkish-German playmaker Ozil joined Real from Werder Bremen in 2010, and played 155 times for the Spanish giants.

Ozil spent more than seven years with Arsenal, before leaving to join Turkish club Fenerbahce in January 2021.

He made more than 180 appearances for the Gunners and won 92 caps for his country during a nine-year international career.

