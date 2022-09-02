Friday’s sporting social – Gilmour joins Brighton and Toone celebrates birthday

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 2.
Brighton unveiled their new signing in style.
Billy Gilmour said goodbye to Chelsea.
Ella Toone was celebrating her birthday.
Joachim Andersen dressed to impress.
Alan Shearer was having none of it.
Another win for United.
Darwin Nunez was ready.
Dan James was ready for a new challenge.
Rafael Nadal was left with battle scars from his US Open win.
England’s Izzy Wong was on Radio 1.
Sachin doesn’t like it, he loves it!
Emma Lamb reflected on the Hundred.
No days off for AJ.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.