Fury calls out Joshua and Serena enjoys retirement – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 5.
Gary Neville shared his thoughts on Manchester United’s owners.
Cristiano Ronaldo met the fans.
Dele Alli had a mixed night.
Aaron Ramsey reflected on Nice’s derby defeat to Monaco.
Marcus Rashford was impressed.
John Terry was pleased to see Chelsea tie down Reece James to a new deal.
Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua.
Fury also helped Joseph Parker deliver a message.
Serena enjoyed the life of retirement.
Liam Broady was kept up by a thunderstorm.
Ajla Tomljanovic celebrated reaching the US Open quarter-finals.
As did Cocu Gauff…
…and Caroline Garcia.
Justin Rose is looking forward to home comforts.
Eve Muirhead turned her attention to a new sport as she enjoys retirement.
Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep fighting.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.