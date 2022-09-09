Search

09 Sept 2022

Not good for fighters – Savannah Marshall trainer unhappy with late cancellation

Not good for fighters – Savannah Marshall trainer unhappy with late cancellation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 4:11 PM

Savannah Marshall’s trainer Peter Fury has expressed frustration over the timing of the cancellation of Saturday’s world middleweight title unification bout against Claressa Shields in London.

The British Boxing Board of Control made the decision to cancel all of this weekend’s scheduled tournaments out of respect to the Queen, with the historic all-female O2 Arena bill its most high-profile casualty.

The decision was announced almost two hours following the scheduled weigh-in for the contest, which promoters Boxxer had said would take place behind closed doors while the status of the contest remained in doubt.

Fury tweeted: “(Savannah Marshall) has not eaten for 24-plus hours – been nice to announce this earlier, it’s on, it’s off etc. Not good for fighters.”

However, Fury did add his sympathy for the promoters and added in response to the Board’s announcement: “When things are out of your control we must move forward. Main thing right now is to show our deepest respects to the queen and their family”.

In a statement, Boxxer indicated they are working towards October 15 as a new date for the contest. American Shields tweeted simply: “Yeah, I understand.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media