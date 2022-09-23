The Special One meets Stormzy – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 23.
Jose Mourinho made a cameo with Stormzy.
View this post on Instagram
Bukayo Saka celebrated a special award.
Jack Grealish accepted Graham Souness’ offer of a night out – with one cheeky condition.
Marcus Rashford kept busy during the international break.
Ian Wright and Arsenal celebrated an anniversary.
Belgium’s goalscorers revelled in victory over Wales.
And had a new away kit to enjoy.
Belgian police, meanwhile, praised visiting Wales fans for leaving Brussels as they found it.
Happy birthday!
Roger Federer prepared in style for his final professional match.
Rookie George Pickens announced himself to Pittsburgh.
Usain Bolt went for a run
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.