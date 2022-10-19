Jesse Marsch interrupted as Wayne Rooney remembers – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 19.
Jesse Marsch was interrupted.
Gary Neville was pleased with the success of The Overlap.
Wayne Rooney remembered his Premier League debut, 20 years ago today.
The Champions League and Arsenal turned the clock back.
Alex Scott saw her name up in lights.
Lando Norris, you’re not on your own there.
Lewis Hamilton took in some NFL.
It was a family affair for George Russell.
Happy 41st birthday.
Eilish McColgan took some disappointing news in her stride.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.