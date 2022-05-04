Search

05 May 2022

Fitness routine aimed at video gamers launched

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 1:25 AM

A new fitness workout has been created for video gamers in response to research that shows many experience fatigue when they play.

Created by EE Full Fibre broadband, it has been put together with fitness expert Obi Vincent and the performance manager at esports firm Excel Sports, Ewen Bufton.

The Gaming Intensity Fitness Training (GIFT) workout has been published on EE’s YouTube channel for gamers to try and includes exercises for fingers, hands and wrists, as well as the shoulders, neck and back, with the experts saying it can help prevent stress and injury as well as aid performance when playing.

It comes in the wake of research from EE which found that Britons spend on average seven hours a week playing video games, with 63% saying they experience fatigue during gaming sessions – which for some last up to three hours without a break.

Mr Vincent said “gamers don’t often realise how much of an impact physical fitness can have on their performance”, but that taking part in the fitness routine would put them in a “great position” to improve “gaming performance”.

“Physical fitness can actually make all the difference in a split second of a game, and this is something I work on with all my professional esports teams,” Mr Bufton said.

“As well as reducing the risk of injury and stress levels, it can help improve concentration levels, something that’s imperative for gamers.

“It’s been great to work with EE Full Fibre and Obi to create a workout that’s accessible and beneficial to all gamers and all fitness levels.”

The experts encouraged gamers to also protect their mental well-being when playing, saying players should take breaks of at least five minutes every hour and practise some deep-breathing exercises to help stay relaxed.

Gamers should also stay hydrated and increase their exposure to natural light to boost alertness.

