Search

28 Jun 2022

Andy Murray won’t overlook John Isner as hopes rise of a long Wimbledon run

Andy Murray won’t overlook John Isner as hopes rise of a long Wimbledon run

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 4:25 PM

Andy Murray may be pain free and showing glimpses of his vintage best but he is not setting any targets at Wimbledon this year.

Britain’s two-time former champion is through to the second round after defeating Australia’s James Duckworth in four sets late on Monday night.

Crucially, the Scot revealed afterwards that the stomach strain which hindered his preparations and forced him to miss Queen’s Club had cleared up.

Murray has not reached the second week at SW19 in five years and big-serving American 20th seed John Isner stands in the way of matching last year’s run to round three.

In 2017 Murray’s title defence was ended by Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals, when the hip injury that almost ended his career was beginning to take hold.

“Certainly I’m in a better place than I was last year when I played here,” said the 35-year-old.

“In terms of pain I’m certainly in a better place than I was in 2017 when I played here.

 

“But, yeah, I don’t know about having a deep run or not. I’ve got a pretty tricky match in the next round against Isner. I’ll need to be on it for that one if I want to get through it.”

Murray’s record against Isner, eight wins in eight meetings, means he should have nothing to fear on Wednesday, other than another late-night finish on Centre Court.

“I played well against John in the past. I don’t think I’ve ever played him on grass before, so there will be different challenges,” he added.

“He’s played well here before. He was very close to making the final a few years ago. I’ll need to play really well and certainly return a bit better than I did on Monday if I want to get through that.

“(Big servers) are obviously very tough players to play against because of the nature of how the matches go. You’re not necessarily always in control of them.

“You can go four or five service return games where you’re not getting any opportunities. There’s not always lots of rhythm in the match, so it’s difficult. But for whatever reason I’ve always played well against them.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media