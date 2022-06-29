Cameron Norrie ready for heightened pressure of deep Wimbledon run

Cameron Norrie is ready to embrace the pressure of trying to make the second week at a grand slam after he survived a scare to keep the British train on track at Wimbledon.

The world number 11 needed five sets to get the better of Spaniard Jaume Munar but looked in trouble after his former doubles partner won the second and third sets.

With Emma Raducanu already on her way to a round two exit on Centre Court, it seemed possible both of the big British hopes may be out of SW19 before the end of day three.

Norrie had other ideas, handing out a bagel to force a decider, which he won after breaking three times to triumph 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-0 6-2.

It booked the British number one a meeting with Steve Johnson as he attempts to make the fourth round of a major for the first time.

“If I’m the last Brit standing, it is what it is. I’m going to go and treat it like any other match, go out and compete as hard as I can,” the ninth seed said.

“I’ll go out and enjoy that. Another opportunity to embrace the pressure, embrace the challenge of trying to make the second week.

“I’m not really trying to make a name for myself. I want to do it for me and my team, to prove that I can do it at slams, not just at other tournaments. It’s Wimbledon. I think just want to do well here and play my best tennis.

“This is the biggest tournament of the year for me, being at home, in front of all the fans. I just want to do it to enjoy that moment and keep going for the next one.”

Norrie was the first home player through to the last-64 on Monday and nine others would eventually join him – the most Britons to reach round two since 1984 – but he had to show a lot of grit to keep on flying the flag.

The duo have played doubles at this tournament before, most recently last year, and the Spaniard held the upper-hand for a large part of the first two hours.

With Munar two sets to one up, a big shock appeared on but Norrie suddenly shifted through the gears and a mixture of backhand winners and lobs helped him through to round three at the All England Club for only a second time.

Norrie added: “I think he was the better player in the first three sets, so I did well to stick with it. Not often you start a match not playing great, not moving well, then to move through the gears, play some of my best grass-court tennis I’ve played in that fourth set, start of that fifth – I went on a run there.

“That means a lot to me that I can find that on a day I didn’t start great. I think that’s the beauty of best-of-five.”

The 26-year-old also enjoyed being back on Court One after he was put on Court Two on day one.

It meant two delays due to rain before he could wrap up a straight sets victory over Pablo Andujar.

Norrie, who has made the third round in five of his last seven appearances at a major, said: “I woke up this morning, it was absolutely pouring, but I know I’m playing. You have the roof which is an option.

“It’s incredible that Wimbledon has managed to do that on two courts. Obviously in the last match I came off twice. Knowing for sure that I know I’m playing second on and having to prepare, it’s not like it’s raining, I could be on later, I start playing, I could come off because of the rain.

“I was definitely appreciative from the club to put me on Court One today. I definitely made the most of it and enjoyed it out there, especially the atmosphere, it was great.”