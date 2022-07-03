Search

03 Jul 2022

Wimbledon day seven: Last Britons standing look to reach quarter-finals

Wimbledon day seven: Last Britons standing look to reach quarter-finals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Jul 2022 5:55 AM

The last British pair standing will both look to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Sunday as Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson carry home hopes.

Watson will open up proceedings on Centre Court while Norrie will be second on Court One.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic closes the show on the main court after young stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner do battle, while Ons Jabeur – the favourite to win the women’s singles – will look to make progress on day seven of the Championships.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the action to come.

Order of Play

Brit Watch

Match of the day

Two of the finest young talents in the sport will do battle at a grand slam for the first time. It should be the first of many.

Alcaraz is the new kid on the block having made the last eight at the US Open in September and followed it up with a run to the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Sinner is a year older than the fifth seed at 20-years-old and equally feared on the ATP Tour.

The winner could well face Djokovic next at the All England Club and will look to firmly usher in a new era.

With Jabeur expected to come through against Elise Mertens, the upset could take place on Court One when mum-of-two Tatjana Maria faces twelfth seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Centenary celebrations

Sunday will see a centre court centenary celebration occur to mark 100 years of Centre Court in its current location.

Guests from the local community will be present in addition to some of the Covid-19 heroes in the NHS and social care.

Refugees from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria who have settled in Merton and Wandsworth will also be present for the celebrations, which start at 1.30pm.

Weather

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media