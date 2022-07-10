Search

10 Jul 2022

Wimbledon day 14: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios clash in men’s final

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jul 2022 5:55 AM

Novak Djokovic faces Nick Kyrgios in a hotly-anticipated showdown for the Wimbledon title.

Serbian superstar Djokovic is hunting a fourth consecutive victory at SW19, while Australian firebrand Kyrgios is in his first grand slam final.

Here, the PA news agency looks forward to day 14 of the Championships.

Order of play

  • N Djokovic v N Kyrgios
  • Zhang/Mertens v Krejcikova/Siniakova

Brit watch

Alfie Hewett is through to the wheelchair singles final for the first time, where he faces top seed Shingo Kunieda of Japan. Hewett came through a marathon semi-final against Gustavo Fernandez on Court One on Friday.

Match of the day


Seeing Novak Djokovic in the final is no great surprise but few would have predicted at the start of the fortnight that Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios would join him, especially after he was four points from going out in the first round to British wild card Paul Jubb.

It has been a bumpy, controversial ride for the 27-year-old who has had various run-ins with umpires, line judges, opponents, the media and even the crowd. He may divide opinion but you simply cannot take your eyes of Kyrgios.

Djokovic is looking for a seventh Wimbledon title to take him level with Pete Sampras. He is undefeated at SW19 since 2017 and has not lost a match on Centre Court in nine years. But he lost both of his previous matches against Kyrgios, who has the game to unsettle the 20-time grand slam winner.

About last night

Weather

News

