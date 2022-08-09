Search

09 Aug 2022

Emma Raducanu suffers first-round exit in Toronto

Emma Raducanu suffers first-round exit in Toronto

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 10:25 PM

Emma Raducanu made a first-round exit at the National Bank Open in Toronto after losing in straight sets to defending champion Camila Giorgi.

World number 10 and ninth seed Raducanu was beaten 7-6 (0) 6-2 by the Italian world number 29, who was tournament winner in Montreal last year.

Raducanu lost in the Citi Open quarter-finals to Liudmila Samsonova in Washington last week and preparations for her US Open title defence later this month were dealt another blow in the city of her birth.

The British teenager squandered chances to seize the initiative in either set and let slip a 2-0 lead in the second before bowing out in one hour and 49 minutes.

Both players lost serve three times in a hard-fought opening set before Raducanu dug deep to fend off set point in the 12th game to force a tie-break.

But the 19-year-old Briton lost her way and failed to win a single point as Giorgi forced four mini-breaks to seize control and take the first set after an hour and 11 minutes.

Raducanu, who had failed to convert game point for a 5-3 lead in the opening set, broke Giorgi’s first service game in the second to lead 2-0.

But Giorgi broke straight back and reeled off the next five games to set up a second-round clash with Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

Earlier, 10th seed Coco Gauff cruised into the second round by beating fellow American Madison Brengle 6-1 6-3, while Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo and China’s Qinwen Zheng all progressed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media