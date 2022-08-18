Rafael Nadal goes down to Borna Coric in injury return

Rafael Nadal has been knocked out of the Western and Southern Open after going down to Borna Coric in three gruelling sets.
The 36-year-old Spaniard was pushed to the limit and beyond in what was his first match since an abdominal tear forced him out of Wimbledon.
Croatia’s Coric, who also withdrew from Wimbledon due to injury, started strong against the world number three, absorbing Nadal’s best shots and returning them in kind.
Both men saved two set points before the 25-year-old claimed first blood in a lengthy tiebreak.
Nadal then rallied in the second, making the most of his lone break point opportunity to force a deciding third set.
However he was ultimately unable to keep up with his younger opponent in the third, giving up an early break which Coric rode to a 7-6 (9) 4-6 6-3 victory in Cincinnati.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.