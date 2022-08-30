Search

30 Aug 2022

Jack Draper to face Felix Auger-Aliassime after defeating Emil Ruusuvuori

30 Aug 2022 2:55 AM

Jack Draper made a winning US Open debut against Emil Ruusuvuori to set up a second-round clash with sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

While all eyes were on Serena Williams over on Arthur Ashe, Draper ruthlessly got on with business on Court Nine, claiming a 6-4 6-3 6-3 victory over Finn Ruusuvuori.

Although this was Draper’s first senior match at Flushing Meadows, such has been his meteoric rise this season that he was already viewed as someone to avoid in the draw.

The same could be said of Ruusuvuori, who is ranked four places higher than Draper at 49 and defeated the 20-year-old Londoner at Queen’s this summer.

But here Draper showed the pace of his improvement by seizing the opportunities that came his way.

He converted all five break points he created and dropped serve just once himself to book an intriguing second-round date against Canadian Auger-Aliassime.

