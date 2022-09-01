Search

01 Sept 2022

Brilliant victory signals Serena Williams not ready for retirement

Brilliant victory signals Serena Williams not ready for retirement

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 8:00 AM

Serena Williams showed she is not ready to wave goodbye to tennis just yet with a brilliant victory over second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open.

It was also a good day for the British men, with Jack Draper achieving the biggest result of his career so far by upsetting sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime while Andy Murray made the third round for the first time since 2016 with victory over Emilio Nava.

Harriet Dart was beaten by Dalma Galfi to end British interest in the women’s singles but there were victories for defending men’s champion Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios.

Picture of the day

Tweet of the day

Shot of the day

Rough break

Title defence up and running

Fallen seeds

Women: Anett Kontaveit (2), Maria Sakkari (3), Leylah Fernandez (14), Beatriz Haddad Maia (15), Barbora Krejcikova (23)
Men: Felix Auger-Aliassime (6), Botic Van De Zandschulp (21)

Who’s up next?


Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans will try to join Murray and Draper in the third round on Thursday.

Both have favourable draws – seventh seed Norrie takes on Portugal’s Joao Sousa while Evans meets James Duckworth of Australia.

Iga Swiatek meets former champion Sloane Stephens first up on Arthur Ashe while the night session sees Serena and Venus Williams contest their opening doubles match before Rafael Nadal takes on Fabio Fognini.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media