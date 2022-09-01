Search

02 Sept 2022

Cameron Norrie win makes it four British men in US Open third round

Cameron Norrie win makes it four British men in US Open third round

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 11:01 PM

Cameron Norrie helped make British tennis history with his victory over Joao Sousa in the second round of the US Open.

Norrie joined Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Dan Evans in round three, making it the first time four British men have gone this far in New York since the start of the professional tennis era in the 1960s.

It is also only the second time in the open era that four British men have reached the third round at any grand slam after Wimbledon 25 years ago.

Of the quartet, Norrie went into the tournament as the banker given his incredible consistency and top eight seeding, and he has not disappointed.

After keeping a cool head against the wavering attention span of Benoit Paire in round one, Norrie proved too strong for Portugal’s Sousa in a more conventional contest, winning 6-4 6-4 7-6 (4).

The only moment of concern came late in the third set, when Norrie was forced to save a set point at 5-6, but he kept his nose in front in the tie-break to move safely through.

The victory means the seventh seed, who next faces young Dane Holger Rune, has already matched his best performance in New York with hopefully significantly more to come.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media