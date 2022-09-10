US Open day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud to do battle for world number one

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will do battle for the US Open trophy and world number one ranking on Sunday.
Ruud was a convincing four-set winner over Karen Khachanov while Alcaraz survived his third straight night session five-setter, beating American hope Frances Tiafoe.
Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram successfully defended their men’s doubles title, beating another British player, Neal Skupski, and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof 7-6 (4) 7-5 in the final.
The women’s title will be decided on Saturday when world number one Iga Swiatek takes on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.
Swiatek is bidding for her third grand slam title and first away from the French Open while Wimbledon finalist Jabeur can claim a historic first slam crown for an African and Arab woman.
There is British interest in the wheelchair finals, where Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are bidding for another men’s doubles title.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.