22 Sept 2022

Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal in farewell match

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 1:25 PM

Roger Federer will play the final match of his career partnering Rafael Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup.

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg granted the 20-time grand slam champion his wish to compete alongside his oldest and greatest rival.

Federer and Nadal, a 22-time major winner, will face Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World at London’s 02 on Friday night at around 9pm.

“I’m not sure if I can handle it all but I’ll try,” said Federer, 41.

“This one feels a whole lot different. I’m happy to have him on my team and not playing against him.

“Playing with Rafa feels really different. To be able to do it one more time, I’m sure it will be wonderful and I’ll try my very best.

“I’ll enjoy it but it will be very hard.”

Earlier in the evening Andy Murray, making his debut at the Ryder Cup-style event, will take on Australia’s Alex De Minaur.

In the day session Casper Ruud faces Sock and Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Diego Schwartzman.

News

