25 Sept 2022

Cameron Norrie plans push for ATP Finals place

Cameron Norrie plans push for ATP Finals place

25 Sept 2022 12:54 PM

British number one Cameron Norrie is set to play five tournaments over the next six weeks in an attempt to qualify for the ATP Finals.

The Wimbledon semi-finalist has been back playing in London this weekend at the Laver Cup as an alternate for Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of the Ryder Cup-style team event following his emotional doubles match alongside Roger Federer on Friday.

While Norrie lost to Taylor Fritz at the O2 on Saturday, he relished the chance to represent Team Europe and will now switch focus to concluding a superb 2022 with another high.


He is currently ranked 11th in the race to the end-of-season finals in Turin but will hope to push himself into the top eight qualifying positions with strong displays at the Korea Open, Japan Open, Stockholm Open, Erste Bank Open and Paris Masters during the next month and a half.

“For me, I’m going to make a big push for Turin,” Norrie said.

“I think I’m knocking on the door there. I’m 11 or 12 in the race at the moment, so I’m going to try and make a big push there.

“I’m going to Seoul, Tokyo, (have) a week off, Stockholm, Vienna, Paris, so a pretty full schedule.

“A lot of points on the line, and a lot of tennis to be played, but yeah, like I said, I want to just go all in to try and make Turin.”

Norrie joined up with the Team Europe squad earlier in the week despite at that stage not officially being part of the group, but the expectation was always that Nadal would join Federer in pulling out after their memorable doubles tie.

The Briton added: “I was just honoured to be a part of this team, and I felt like I really deserved to be a part of this team, earned it from what I have done in the last two years.

“I knew there was a good chance for me to play, so I was all in and I was going to be practising here in London anyway, so it was perfect timing.

“It was great to get that call and great to make my debut, actually step on the court and fight for Team Europe. It’s one of the coolest events that I have ever been a part of, especially this year.”

