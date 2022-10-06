Dan Evans squanders six match points in Japan Open loss to Miomir Kecmanovic

Dan Evans missed six match points in a painful second-round defeat by Miomir Kecmanovic at the Japan Open in Tokyo.

The British number two fought back from a set down and then recovered from 4-2 down in the deciding set against his Serbian opponent to leave himself serving for the match at 5-4.

Evans was 40-0 up and held three further match points in the same game but was unable to take any of them as Kecmanovic, who saved one chance with a between-the-legs shot, broke back.

Miracle, ACHIEVED✌️@MioKecmanovic saves SIX match points to defeat Dan Evans 6-3 3-6 7-6(4) in Tokyo. #RakutenOpen pic.twitter.com/rbBGXhCsXa — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 6, 2022

The Serbian then had his own chance at 6-5, which Evans saved, only for Kecmanovic to win the final four points of the tie-break in a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (4) success.

“That was the first time that I was able to do that,” said Kecmanovic, who is ranked eight places below Evans at 33.

“I was completely tuned out of the match and I just went for it in that moment.”

Nick Kyrgios fought back from a set down to defeat Kamil Majchrzak 3-6 6-2 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals while fourth seed Frances Tiafoe was a 6-1 7-6 (7) winner over Bernabe Zapata Miralles.