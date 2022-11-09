Search

09 Nov 2022

British doubles pair backed for further rise up the rankings after BJK Cup win

British doubles pair backed for further rise up the rankings after BJK Cup win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 4:25 PM

Anne Keothavong has backed Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls to keep climbing the tennis ladder after their impressive Great Britain debut at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Kazakhstan had already secured victory with two singles wins at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow but Barnett and Nicholls ensured the tie ended on a positive note with a 7-5 6-3 success against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and high-class doubles player Anna Danilina.

It could yet prove a very valuable point, although it is now out of Britain’s hands whether they have a chance of reaching the semi-finals when they take on Spain on Thursday.

Keothavong originally did not pick Barnett and Nicholls, favouring Harriet Dart and Heather Watson for doubles, but she had a rethink after Emma Raducanu withdrew through injury last week.

The GB captain said: “Watching that doubles and the energy that Liss and Liv brought to the court, how could you not feel joy? It was contagious.

“We didn’t want to go back to the hotel having lost all three rubbers. So it was big to get that win in the doubles. It was fantastic tennis out there, as well.

“I think they have justified their selection on this team more than. If they can continue to produce that kind of tennis then there’s no doubt their doubles rankings will move in the right direction next year.”

British success in men’s doubles has been a feature of the last decade but that has not been the case in the women’s game.

However, the Lawn Tennis Association has begun to put time and resources into the discipline, with Barnett and Nicholls emerging as genuine hopes.

Having started the year ranked outside 300, they are now both in the top 65 and won their first WTA Tour title in Canada in August.

Barnett is 29 and Nicholls 28 but they began their professional careers late having gone to university – Nicholls at Loughborough and Barnett in the United States – and doubles players can peak well into their 30s.

Barnett, from Gloucestershire, said: “We never take anything for granted and we never expect anything. Liv and I have worked really hard to be here and we didn’t go the conventional route.

“We went to college and we have grafted pretty hard all the way through. Nothing’s handed to (us). I think this year has been incredible. And to be selected to this team was an absolute privilege.

“(The) win was obviously just the cherry on top. We’re just really grateful to be here, and we just went out and just controlled what we could and let our results and performances speak for themselves.”

The truncated format of Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup makes doubles very important, with Britain’s disappointing exit in the latter in September a result of losing two close doubles matches.

Although Leon Smith has many strong doubles players at his disposal, he does not have a regular pair to pick from, which is where Barnett and Nicholls could prove extremely useful for Keothavong.

“One of our biggest strengths is knowing each other as a person inside out and each other’s games inside out,” said Norwich’s Nicholls.

“And when we are out there we literally are almost telepathic at times. We know exactly where each other is moving. If she hits there, I’m going there, and of course that helps massively.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media