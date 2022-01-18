Tipperary TD welcomes extra staffing for Nenagh Hospital's medical unit

Nenagh Hospital Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) is set to be fully staffed in the near future once relevant HR processes are complete, according to Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill.

Deputy Cahill has previously raised the staffing issues in Nenagh MAU on numerous occasions in the Dáil, and has been in regular contact with the Minister for Health, HSE management and Department of Health officials pushing for these posts to be filled.

In September, Deputy Cahill revealed that Nenagh MAU was working at a quarter of its capacity on a daily basis, and this was cause for serious concern for a number of north Tipperary’s 35 GPs, who were regularly unable to get their patients referred to Nenagh MAU due to staffing issues, and instead had to send their patients into the Regional Hospital’s A&E department.

A north Tipperary GP previously stated to Deputy Cahill in a letter that the issue appeared “to be a management/consultant led problem which needs rapid resolution".

In raising what they saw as a “serous malfunction” within the system, the GP, who asked to remain anonymous, continued to inform Deputy Cahill: “Now that the winter season is upon us, and pressure is increasing, this particular resource really needs to be made more available to GPs. This particular deficiency cannot be blamed on COVID so please don't use that as an excuse.”

Speaking on the resolution of this issue, Deputy Cahill said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive confirmation from the HSE that the staffing issues in the Medical Assessment Unit in Nenagh Hospital are being resolved.

“I have consistently been raising this for a long number of months in the Dáil, with my colleagues in Government, and with HSE officials, after being contacted by concerned hospital staff and local GPs on numerous occasions since last spring."

In explaining the positions being filled, Deputy Cahill said: “I am pleased to confirm that a consultant commenced a post in Nenagh MAU in December, and that the Senior House Officer (SHO) and Registrar have also been recruited and will commence post in the near future once the relevant HR processes are complete.

“It is now vital that the MAU operates at full capacity. We know that Nenagh MAU can see up to 20 patients per day and that’s 20 less people being sent into A&E in Limerick. We also know that Ennis MAU can see up to 24 a day and regularly meets this target. The people of Nenagh and north Tipperary deserve the same level of service and I have been pushing for this for some time.

“Nenagh and north Tipperary should never have been the poor cousin when it comes to the capacity of the MAUs across the Mid-West HSE region, and I am very glad to see my efforts, and the efforts of local GPs and hospital management and staff, to resolve this issue have been successful”.

“I will continue to work with staff, management and local GPs to ensure the highest level of healthcare in the county. I am delighted to see progress finally being made on this issue."