Walk-in booster clinics to be held in Tipperary over coming days

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine booster clinics for the 16-29 and 30+ years age groups are taking place at various times in all three Mid-West Covid-19 vaccination centres over the coming days, including in Nenagh

Today, January 20th, up to 6.30pm, there are walk-in booster clinics for the 16s-29s in the Limerick vaccination centre at Scoil Carmel and in the Clare centre at the West County Hotel, Ennis, which is also hosting a walk-in booster clinic for 30+years this morning up to 1.30pm.

On Friday, walk-in booster clinics for 16s-29s continue in Limerick (8.30am-7pm); Ennis (3.30pm-7pm) and the Tipperary centre at the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh (2.30pm-7pm).

The Nenagh centre is hosting a walk-in booster clinic for 30+ years on Friday morning, 8.30am-1.30pm.

On Saturday, walk-in booster clinics will be held in Ennis only, at 8.30am-1.30pm for 16s-29s, and 2.30pm-7pm for 30+ years.

Walk-in booster clinics for 30+ years continue on Sunday, January 23rd, in Limerick (8.30am-7pm); Ennis (2pm-6.30pm); and Nenagh, 1.30pm-7pm. Also in Nenagh on Sunday morning there is a walk-in booster clinic for 16s-29s, 8.30am-12.30pm.

Anyone eligible for a vaccine booster dose may attend walk-in clinics at any of the three Mid-West Covid-19 vaccination centres, regardless of county of residence.