Tipperary gardaí probe illegal dumping at scenic lakeside site near Nenagh
The gardaí in Nenagh are investigating the dumping of around 20 bags of rubbish at a popular swimming area on Lough Derg.
The incident at Carhue, Ballycommon, was reported last Saturday.
It is believed the bags were dumped some time after 6pm on Thursday.
Gardaí are investigating the matter with Tipperary County Council.
The authorities are appealing for witness information.
