New Tipperary GAA sponsors announced

Tipperary GAA have announced their new sponsors, ending weeks of speculation by signing a two-year sponsorship deal with Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, with more than 44,000 employees, serving clients in over 100 countries around the globe.

Fiserv - who have an office based in Nenagh - will support the men’s senior, minor and Under-20 football and hurling teams, who will play in new gear sporting the distinctive Fiserv brand.

Today’s announcement also sees the release of the new Tipperary GAA jersey, designed and manufactured in collaboration with O’Neills.

Fiserv has a long history in Ireland, with over 200 people at its flagship technology centre in Nenagh and over 400 in Dublin.

It has ambitious plans to add another 300 people across Nenagh and Dublin, as the company drives digital innovation for its clients and consumers. In Ireland it operates a joint venture with AIB called AIB Merchant Services, one of Ireland’s largest payment solution providers and one of Europe’s largest e-commerce acquirers.

“We are proud to partner with Tipperary GAA,” said John Gibbons, Head of EMEA at Fiserv.

“We have strong links with Tipperary, having set up our Technology Centre in Nenagh in 2017 and growing it substantially since then. At Fiserv, we are committed to continuous innovation on behalf of our clients and consumers, and much of this innovation is being driven by our teams in Nenagh.

"We look forward to continuing to grow our talented and diverse workforce in Nenagh and Dublin and supporting Tipperary all the way to Croke Park.

“Fiserv shares our commitment to growing this great county,” said Tim Floyd, Secretary of the County Tipperary GAA Board.

“From the very start of our conversations it was clear that Tipperary and Fiserv are aligned in our focus on innovation and have the same passion for excellence. Having their Technology Centre in Nenagh was a major factor in our decision to partner with them, as it gives us a tangible connection with our sponsor and the feelgood factor of supporting one of our own.

We look forward to working with Fiserv over the coming years and to winning trophies in this new traditional style Tipperary jersey, which should prove very popular with our supporters.”

Since opening in 2017, the Nenagh Technology Centre has been a source of innovation for Fiserv clients around the world through the development of new services that facilitate the movement of money and information.