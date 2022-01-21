Search

21 Jan 2022

Tipperary's Judo Assist Ireland release song promoting inclusion in sport

Tipperary's Judo Assist Ireland released song promoting inclusion in sport

Students at Black Eagle and Judo Assist collaborate with local songwriter Jamie Lee Forde

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Students at Ardcroney-based organisation Judo Assist and Black Eagle Judo have released a new song and video about inclusion and diversity in sport, schools and the community.

The group collaborated with Cloughjordan songwriter Jamie Lee Forde to write Fighterz Inclusion Song.

The music video shot in locations around Tipperary features students demonstrating their Judo and gymnastics skills and signing the song's chorus.

The students were taught to sign the song by an ex-student and audio impaired local man Patrick Collins.

President Judo Assist Ireland, James Mulroy says the project is "remarkable" and thanked all those involved.

"Under normal circumstances, this would be unremarkable, but if I tell you 85% of the students taking part have various degrees of additional needs/challenges/autism – then that makes this project REMARKABLE,

"We are incredibly proud of all the students and volunteers who helped make this project a reality, and as you can see, it is a real Tipperary affair, said Mr Mulroy.

Judo Assist Ireland is a national and international inclusive/adaptive judo organisation that promotes and develops inclusion projects all over the world.

Donations fund the group's projects, and anyone who would like to contribute can do through GoFundMe.

Tipperary driver crashed into old abbey wall after takeaway fell

Fitzgibbon Cup Round UP: How the Tipperary players fared in Round 1

New Tipp sponsors announced

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media