Nenagh CBS primary students rewarded for their ‘involvement and inventiveness’

FIT SQUAD…holding water bottles received as part of a fruit-‘n-fitness reward presented to them by organisers Fyffes, pupils from C.B.S Primary School Nenagh celebrate their success in being recognis
Students at the Nenagh CBS Primary School were rewarded for their "involvement and inventiveness" in the ‘Fit Squad’ schools fitness programme.
The students received ‘fruit-‘n-fitness’ rewards like water bottles for their participation.
The Fit Squad Schools fitness programme is an initiative by Fyffes to find Irelands fittest school.
Over 500 schools are participating in the programme recently launched by Irish Olympians, athletes Phil Healy and David Gillick.
The winners will be announced in May.
Along with receiving their rewards, the pupils at the CBS also received bonus points for the competition's league table.
Residential property prices in Tipperary to rise by 5% says new report
The report is from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland Annual Residential Property Review & Outlook
