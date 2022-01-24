Search

24 Jan 2022

Walk-in Vaccine clinics in Nenagh this week

Starting on Tuesday

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

24 Jan 2022 9:34 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The HSE will be operating this week's walk-in vaccination clinics in Nenagh from tomorrow.

On Tuesday, January 25, 3pm to 6.30pm, the clinic will be administering booster vaccines to people aged 16-29.

They will also be administering doses one and two at this time.

On Wednesday, January 26, from 8.30am to 7pm, the clinic will be administering boosters to those aged 30 and older.

On Saturday, January 29, from 8.30am to 7pm, the clinic will administer boosters to those aged 16-29 and doses one and two to all age groups.

All clinics are located at the Abbey Court Hotel.

