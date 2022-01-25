Search

25 Jan 2022

Tipperary post-primary schools urged to join national initiative promoting empathy

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

25 Jan 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Schools in Tipperary are being invited to join a new national award scheme aimed at recognising and celebrating post-primary schools that promote empathy, kindness and connection among students and staff.

The initiative is being rolled out to schools across the country by Narrative 4 Ireland, a Limerick-based empathy education organisation that has trained hundreds of teachers and youth workers to deliver an evidence-based teaching method that fosters connection, empathy and encourages positive relationships in the classroom.  

“I think we can all see why something like this is so timely. The world is very fractured at the moment, barriers are being reinforced and hate crimes and online bullying are rising. We need to dig deeper when it comes to bringing people back together” says TG4 presenter and awards ambassador Louise Cantillon.

The Narrative 4 Empathy School Award follows the format of having three levels of recognition for schools: gold, silver and bronze.

The Gold Award requires at least 10 teachers to be trained in Narrative 4’s Empathy Education Online CPD as part of their continued professional development.

Other requirements include a School Empathy Charter, a Walk and Talk Empathy Challenge, and a series of modules for both students and staff. The silver and bronze options have similar components, albeit with less time commitments.

Narrative 4 was co-founded in 2012 by New York-based Irish author Colum McCann, who went on to bring it to Ireland in 2016.

Narrative 4 is a registered Irish charity and has its Irish base in Limerick city. Its empathy education programme has won several awards and praise from students, parents, teachers and beyond.

Narrative 4 has received recognition and support from organisations such as Rethink Ireland, the JP McManus Fund, the Ireland Funds, and Creative Ireland.

