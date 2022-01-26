Tipperary gardaí renew alert after large sum taken from bank account by scammers
The gardaí in the Nenagh District have reiterated their appeal to people to be vigilant against criminals phoning them with the intent of stealing money from their bank accounts.
The latest so-called phishing scam has resulted in a woman in Newport having €3,500 stolen from her account after interacting with a phone communication purporting to be from her bank.
